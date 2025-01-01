Menu
<p>This one owner, accident free trade includes:</p><p>- Air Conditioning<br />- Reverse Camera<br />- AM/FM Stereo<br />- Cruise Control<br />- 3.73 Ratio Limited Slip Rear Axle</p><p dir=ltr><span id=docs-internal-guid-83ff754d-7fff-016a-f672-c6cc61b78317>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p><p> </p>

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

385,000 KM

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
12935873

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
385,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM2HKA74779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Pewter Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 25TR127B
  • Mileage 385,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

- Air Conditioning
- Reverse Camera
- AM/FM Stereo
- Cruise Control
- 3.73 Ratio Limited Slip Rear Axle

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

