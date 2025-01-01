Menu
2018 Ford F-250

41,000 KM

$63,000

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-250

LARIAT

12551837

2018 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,000KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT2JEC02889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T380A
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free, one owner trade includes:

-3.31 Electronic Locking Rear Axle
-Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats
-Memory Driver's Seat
-Tow Technology Package
-Navigation System
-Remote Start System
-Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera
-Fifth Wheel Prep Package
-Powerscope Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors
-Dual Zone Electronic Air Conditioning

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

833-357-3460

2018 Ford F-250