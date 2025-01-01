Menu
214,000 KM

$29,500

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
214,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XKFB55206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local, accident free trade includes:

-3.31 Ratio Regular Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats
-2nd Row Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Memory Driver's Seat
-Twin Panel Moonroof
-Tailgate Step
-Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
-Remote Vehicle Start

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
