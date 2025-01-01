$30,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
833-357-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
125,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KFB67650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25T387A
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
