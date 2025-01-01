$39,000+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
833-357-3460
Certified
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This one owner, accident free trade includes:
- Power Front Heated/Cooled Seats
- Second Row Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Keyless Entry w/ Keypad
- Voice Activated Navigation
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.31 Ratio Locking Rear Axle
Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
