Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This local trade includes:</p><p>- Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats<br />- 2nd Row Heated Seats<br />- Heated Steering Wheel<br />- Memory Drivers Seat<br />- Keyless Entry<br />- Reverse Camera<br />- B&0 Sound System<br />- Twin Panel Moonroof<br />- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller<br />- Remote Vehicle Start<br />- 3.55 Ratio Electric Locking Rear Axle<br />- Trailer Tow Package</p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p><p> </p>

2019 Ford F-150

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12862652

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KFB67650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local trade includes:

- Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats
- 2nd Row Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Memory Driver's Seat
- Keyless Entry
- Reverse Camera
- B&0 Sound System
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Remote Vehicle Start
- 3.55 Ratio Electric Locking Rear Axle
- Trailer Tow Package

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

Used 2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 155
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 155" 203,000 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 214,000 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 82,000 KM $46,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-357-XXXX

(click to show)

833-357-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Leslie Motors Ltd.

833-357-3460

2019 Ford F-150