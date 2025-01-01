Menu
This accident free, local trade includes:

- Power Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Trailer Tow Package
- XLT Sport Package
- Auto High Beams
- 3.31 Ratio Locking Rear Axle

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

2019 Ford F-150

136,000 KM

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12964367

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E56KFA99406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T715A
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free, local trade includes:

- Power Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Trailer Tow Package
- XLT Sport Package
- Auto High Beams
- 3.31 Ratio Locking Rear Axle

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

