2022 Ford F-150

82,000 KM

$46,000

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12853454

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EDXNFB51538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T605A
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

- Heated Front Seats
- Power Drivers Seat
- Rear View Camera
- Remote Start System
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Trailer Tow Package
- B&O Sound System
- Auto High Beams
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- 3.73 Ratio Locking Rear Axle

Sold and Serviced by Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

833-357-3460

