2022 Ford Mustang

37,000 KM

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
EcoBoost Premium

EcoBoost Premium

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,000KM
VIN 1FATP8UH6N5126631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Ebony Active X
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

-Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats
-Black Accent Package
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Navigation System
-Reverse Camera System
-Reverse Sensing System
-Dual Zone Electronic Air Conditioning
-Intelligent Access
-19 Black Painted Alloy Wheels
-FordPass Connect

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
