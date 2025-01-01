$36,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
Platinum AWD
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
833-357-3460
Certified
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This accident free, local, one owner trade includes:
-Power Heated Front Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Voice Activated Navigation
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Reverse Camera System
-Front/Rear Parking Sensors
-Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
-Dual Zone Electronic Air Conditioning
-Intelligent Access
-Remote Vehicle Start
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
