Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This one owner, accident free trade includes:</p><p>- Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats<br />- Heated Steering Wheel<br />- Remote Start<br />- Reverse Camera<br />- Adaptive Cruise Control<br />- Heads Up Display<br />- Twin Panel Moonroof<br />- 2kW Onboard Generator<br />- 5th Wheel Prep Package</p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p>

2024 Ford F-250

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$96,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford F-250

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12657501

2024 Ford F-250

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$96,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,000KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT2RED06228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White
  • Interior Colour Carmelo Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T422A
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

- Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heads Up Display
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- 2kW Onboard Generator
- 5th Wheel Prep Package

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2024 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 61,000 KM $96,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 127,500 KM $55,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback 136,000 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-357-XXXX

(click to show)

833-357-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$96,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Leslie Motors Ltd.

833-357-3460

2024 Ford F-250