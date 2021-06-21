Menu
2003 GMC Envoy

229,000 KM

Details

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2003 GMC Envoy

2003 GMC Envoy

XL

2003 GMC Envoy

XL

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7396925
  • Stock #: 21ED338A
  • VIN: 1GKET16S636158554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21ED338A
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Sun Roof, Running Boards, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Player, and many more features on this 2003 GMC Envoy at Leslie Motors. This is a local trade. 21ED338A (BW)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

