2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Z71

Z71

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

201,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6097395
  • Stock #: 20T507C
  • VIN: 3GNEK12TX4G105084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20T507C
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power/Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Trailer Tow Package, Power Adjustable Pedals, Sunroof, Automatic Lights, Tilt Steering, BOSE Sound System, Cruise Control, 17" Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Dual Electronic Climate Control, AM/FM CD Player and many more great features on this 2004 Chevy Avalanche at Leslie Motors. 20T507C (JW)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Bed Liner
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

