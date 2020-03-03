Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Mazda Tribute

GX | As Is

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mazda Tribute

GX | As Is

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 215,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4723632
  • Stock #: 19T910B
  • VIN: 4F2CZ941X5KM03425
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being

in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to

register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (TL)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2013 Ford Escape S |...
 110,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE |...
 79,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250 LARI...
 404,000 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Send A Message