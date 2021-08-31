Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford F-150

171,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

171,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7678120
  • Stock #: 20EX927B
  • VIN: 1FTRW14WX6KD66071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20EX927B
  • Mileage 171,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Soft Roll Up Tonneau Cover, Power Windows, Power Locks, AM/FM Stereo with CD Player, and many more features on this 2006 F150 at Leslie Motors. The truck is a local trade. 20EX927B (BW)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Parking Aid
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2007 Ford F-350 Lariat
 376,000 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 112,000 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 83,500 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory