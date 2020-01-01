Menu
2006 Pontiac G5

255,000 KM

$800

+ tax & licensing
$800

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2006 Pontiac G5

2006 Pontiac G5

Base

2006 Pontiac G5

Base

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$800

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 6271041
  • Stock #: 20R835A
  • VIN: 1G2AJ15F967863274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Spoiler, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio with CD Player, and many more features on this 2006 Pontiac G5 at Leslie Motors. This local trade includes winter tires and rims. 20R835A (JM)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

