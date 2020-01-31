Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | As Is

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | As Is

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4674198
  • Stock #: 19ES118B
  • VIN: 2CNDL13F476086280
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being

in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to

register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians

- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!

- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (JB)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 145,000 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge SEL |...
 176,000 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer X...
 173,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Send A Message