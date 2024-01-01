Menu
This local, accident free trade includes: -Power Drivers Seat
-Power Locks
-Power Mirrors
-Cruise Control
-AM/FM Radio with CD Player
-Includes Winter Tires on Rims
-Includes Hard Folding Tonneau Cover Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians - Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only! - Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460 - Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

2007 Dodge Dakota

119,000 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Dakota

SLT

2007 Dodge Dakota

SLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1D7HE42J57S105557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23T765E
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local, accident free trade includes:

-Power Drivers Seat
-Power Locks
-Power Mirrors
-Cruise Control
-AM/FM Radio with CD Player
-Includes Winter Tires on Rims
-Includes Hard Folding Tonneau Cover

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2007 Dodge Dakota