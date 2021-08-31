Menu
2007 Ford F-350

376,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

376,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7655884
  • Stock #: 21682A
  • VIN: 1FTWX33P77EA46762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21682A
  • Mileage 376,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Tow Package, Heated Front Seats, Trailer Brake Controller, Reverse Sensing Aid, 6-Way Power Drivers Seat with Manual Lumbar, Rear Sliding Window, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, Premium AM/FM CD Player, Air Conditioning, and many more great features on this 2007 F350 Lariat Superduty Supercab 4X4 at Leslie Motors. This truck is accident free and includes a tool box, extra fuel tank, and a 5th wheel hitch. 21682A (DL)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Fixed Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

