2007 Hyundai Sonata

256,500 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

GLS XM

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GLS XM

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GLS XM

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

256,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7562551
  • Stock #: 21T549B
  • VIN: 5NPET46F27H288049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21T549B
  • Mileage 256,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Remote Access, Power Adjustable Pedals, 12V Power Outlet, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, AM/FM CD Radio, and many more features on this 2007 Hyundai Sonata at Leslie Motors. 21T549B (DV)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

