2007 Mazda CX-7

144,500 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2007 Mazda CX-7

2007 Mazda CX-7

2007 Mazda CX-7

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

144,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7200086
  • Stock #: 21EXP312C
  • VIN: JM3ER293070105837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21EXP312C
  • Mileage 144,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Aluminum Rims, Power Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio with CD Player, and many more features on this 2007 Mazda CX-7 at Leslie Motors. This local trade is accident free. 21EXP312C (BW)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

