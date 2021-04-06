Menu
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

116,000 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6856890
  • Stock #: 20ES611B
  • VIN: 2G2WP552571218192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20ES611B
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks and many more features on this 2007 Grand Prix at Leslie Motors. This local trade includes winter tires and rims. 20ES611B (DL)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

