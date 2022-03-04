Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

287,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8530454
  Stock #: 22BS245A
  VIN: 1D7HU18208S618332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Dodge Ram is a trade in that includes heated seats, a power moonroof, tri-fold tonneau cover, dual power mirrors, running boards, sliding rear window, power adjustable pedals, trailer tow package and many more great features. 22BS245A (BM)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

