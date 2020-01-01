Menu
2008 Ford Fusion

145,000 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2008 Ford Fusion

2008 Ford Fusion

SE

2008 Ford Fusion

SE

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6257775
  Stock #: 20ED805B
  VIN: 3FAHP07ZX8R207256

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Speed Control, Power 6-Way Drivers Seat, Rear 60/40 Split Fold, Power Points, Message Centre with Trip Computer, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Speed Sensitive Wipers, Halogen Headlamps, Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Manual A/C and many more features on this 2008 Fusion at Leslie Motors. This trade is accident free. 20ED805B (CM)

This vehicle is being sold "as-is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

Vehicle Features

SE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

