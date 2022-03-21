Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

298,500 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2008 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

298,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8673701
  • Stock #: 22T373A
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U68PA85586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Shadow Gray Clear Coat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Dark Flint Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 298,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Ranger is a local, AS IS trade in that comes accident free. It includes power windows, power doors, AM/FM, pickup box tie down hooks, sliding rear window, privacy glass, cruise control, air conditioning and many more great features. 22T373A (TP)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
CD Player

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

