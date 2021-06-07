Menu
2008 Pontiac Wave

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

SE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

162,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7331525
  • Stock #: 21R206C
  • VIN: KL2TW55688B024183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, AM/FM Audio, Cruise Control, and many more features on this 2008 Pontiac Wave at Leslie Motors. This one owner trade is accident free. 21R206C (DV)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

