2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,000 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

SE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

165,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9214327
  • Stock #: 22ED791A
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE9AR310874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is an AS IS trade in that comes accident free. It includes air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM + CD, DVD player, remote keyless entry, winter tires & rims along with many more great features. 22ED791A (DH)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

