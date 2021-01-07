Menu
2010 Ford Escape

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

Limited

2010 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6450190
  • Stock #: MOCK
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EGXAKB87664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MOCK
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Reverse Sensing System, Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof with Shade, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Accessory Delay, Message Centre, Speed Control/Tilt Steering, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, and many more great features on this 2010 Escape at Leslie Motors. This Escape includes winter tires and rims. MOCK (ML)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

