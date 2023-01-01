Menu
2010 Ford F-150

304,000 KM

Details Description Features

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

304,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542392
  • Stock #: 23T37A
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV7AFB73013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23T37A
  • Mileage 304,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This F150 is trade in that comes accident free and includes remote keyless entry, reverse sensing system, dual power heated mirrors, 20" wheels, chrome package, trailer hitch, trailer brake controller and bluetooth. 23T37A (JW)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Conventional Spare Tire

