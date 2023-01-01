$7,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
304,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9542392
- Stock #: 23T37A
- VIN: 1FTFX1EV7AFB73013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
This F150 is trade in that comes accident free and includes remote keyless entry, reverse sensing system, dual power heated mirrors, 20" wheels, chrome package, trailer hitch, trailer brake controller and bluetooth. 23T37A (JW)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Conventional Spare Tire
