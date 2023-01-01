Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

  1. 1683036859
  2. 1683036859
  3. 1683036860
  4. 1683036860
  5. 1683036859
  6. 1683036859
  7. 1683036861
  8. 1683036763
  9. 1683036861
  10. 1683036859
  11. 1683036859
  12. 1683036862
  13. 1683036862
  14. 1683036860
  15. 1683036861
  16. 1683036861
  17. 1683036861
  18. 1683036861
  19. 1683036860
  20. 1683036862
  21. 1683036861
  22. 1683036860
  23. 1683036859
  24. 1683036860
  25. 1683036860
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
252,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903050
  • Stock #: 23ED137A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D71BKB07932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23ED137A
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Escape is a one owner trade in that includes fog lamps, rear defroster, illuminated entry, keyless entry/keypad, 6 way power drivers seat, speed control, tilt steering, lift gate with flip-up glass and many more great features. 23ED137A (JW)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2014 Ford Escape S
 111,000 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan X-Trail ...
 178,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape Lim...
 300,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory