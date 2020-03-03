Menu
2011 Ford F-150

XTR | Chrome | Rear View Camera

2011 Ford F-150

XTR | Chrome | Rear View Camera

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4735614
  • Stock #: 20T60B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF4BFD17873
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, BLUETOOTH, TAILGATE STEP, SELECT SHIFT TRANSMISSION, TAILGATE STEP, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CHROME STEP BARS, POWER SIGNAL HEATED MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, HEAVY DUTY SHOCKS, FRONT/REAR CHROME BUMPERS, PICK UP BOX TIE DOWN HOOKS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, & TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST are a few of the great features on this 2011 F150. This vehicle is a one owner, accident free trade in.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (ML)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

