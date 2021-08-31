Menu
2011 Ford F-150

134,000 KM

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

134,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7838319
  • Stock #: 21R699B
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EF6BFC24537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21R699B
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Tow Package, Off Road Package, Bluetooth, Sliding Rear Window, Tow Hooks, Speed Control/Tilt Steering, Rear Privacy Glass, Pick Up Box Tie Down Hooks, Tailgate Lift Assist, & Bedliner are a few of the great features on this 2011 F150. This F150 is accident free trade. (BW) 21R699B

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth
Split Bench Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

