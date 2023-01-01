2011 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T472A

Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

