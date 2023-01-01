Menu
2011 Ford F-250

217,000 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

LARIAT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

217,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10084200
  • Stock #: 23T472A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT0BEA28774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T472A
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 F250 is an accident free trade in that was sold new at Leslie Motors. It includes heated/cooled front seats, heavy duty shock, trailer tow package, reverse sensing system, roof clearance lights, soft cover, 5th wheel rails, powercode remote start, power scope trailer tow mirrors and many more great features. 23T472A (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

