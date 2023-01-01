$33,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2011 Ford F-250
LARIAT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10084200
- Stock #: 23T472A
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT0BEA28774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T472A
- Mileage 217,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 F250 is an accident free trade in that was sold new at Leslie Motors. It includes heated/cooled front seats, heavy duty shock, trailer tow package, reverse sensing system, roof clearance lights, soft cover, 5th wheel rails, powercode remote start, power scope trailer tow mirrors and many more great features. 23T472A (TL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.