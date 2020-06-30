Menu
2011 Ford F-350

201,000 KM

$14,000

XL | Chrome Grill |

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5355542
  • Stock #: 20T399B
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B60BEA39133

201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Front/Rear Chrome Bumpers, Chrome Grill, Heavy Duty Shocks, Front Stabilizer Bar, Trailer Tow Package, A/C, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Front Power Point, Removable Tailgate with Lock, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, and many more great features on this 2011 F350 Superduty Crew Cab 4X4 at Leslie Motors. This truck is accident free. 20T399B (DH)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Transmission Overdrive Switch

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

