2011 Ford F-350

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Front/Rear Chrome Bumpers, Chrome Grill, Heavy Duty Shocks, Front Stabilizer Bar, Trailer Tow Package, A/C, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Front Power Point, Removable Tailgate with Lock, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, and many more great features on this 2011 F350 Superduty Crew Cab 4X4 at Leslie Motors. This truck is accident free. 20T399B (DH)
