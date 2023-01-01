$4,000+ tax & licensing
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.
1-800-997-2310
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
WT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
154,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9542380
- Stock #: 22R867B
- VIN: 1GTN1TEX9BZ350123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 22R867B
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 GMC Sierra is an as is trade in that comes accident free. It includes air conditioning and AM/FM radio. 22R867B (DV)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
