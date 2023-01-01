Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

154,000 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542380
  • Stock #: 22R867B
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX9BZ350123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22R867B
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 GMC Sierra is an as is trade in that comes accident free. It includes air conditioning and AM/FM radio. 22R867B (DV)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

