2012 Ford F-150

397,000 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

397,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339347
  • Stock #: 23T456B
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ETXCFB19075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Candy Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 4./20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 397,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 F150 is a local, AS IS trade in. It includes remote keyless entry/keypad, heavy duty shocks, removable tailgate with lock and lift assist, rear privacy glass, pickup box tie down hooks, power heated signal mirrors, power adjustable pedals, fog lamps, trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, and many more great features. 23T456B (JW)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

