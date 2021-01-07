Menu
2012 Ford F-150

273,000 KM

Details

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

XLT

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

273,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6385218
  • Stock #: 20T881B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2CFA63829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Max Trailer Tow Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Power Adjustable Pedals, Bluetooth, Power Signal Heated Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Speed Control/Tilt Steering, Display Centre, Rear Privacy Glass, and many more great features on this 2012 F150 at Leslie Motors. This trade is accident free. 20T881B (ZL)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

