2012 Ford F-150

253,000 KM

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

253,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8256993
  • Stock #: 22R56A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8CFC43008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 F150 is an AS IS trade in that comes accident free. It includes remote keyless entry, heated & cooled front seats, powered moonroof, a voice activated navigation system and many more great features. 22R65A (DH)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Supercrew
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

