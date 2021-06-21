Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2013 Ford Econoline

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

142,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7451060
  • Stock #: 21T539A
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW9DDA79439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Front Vinyl Floor Covering, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Front Power Point, Daytime Running Lights, Solar Tinted Glass, Fixed Interval Wipers, Front Manual A/C, and many more great features on this 2013 E-250 Commercial Cargo Van at Leslie Motors. This local trade is accident free and includes a ladder rack and interior shelving. 21T539A (DL)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

