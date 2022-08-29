Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

358,000 KM

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

E-250 Ext Commercial

E-250 Ext Commercial

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

358,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9243790
  • Stock #: 22TR396B
  • VIN: 1FTNS2EW5DDA64347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Flint Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 358,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 E250 is a local trade in that comes accident free. It includes manual A/C, engine block heater, power/tilt steering wheel, front power point, daytime runing lighs, solar tinted glass, man trailer tow mirrors, fixed interval wipers along with many more great features. 22TR396B (DL)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Wheel Covers

