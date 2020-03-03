Menu
2013 Ford Edge

Limited | Leather | Moonroof/Sunroof

2013 Ford Edge

Limited | Leather | Moonroof/Sunroof

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4723656
  • Stock #: 20EX147B
  • VIN: 2FMDK3KC6DBA70011
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, SOLAR TINTED GLASS, CHROME GRILLE, DUAL POWER HEATED MIRRORS WITH MEMORY, & REAR PRIVACY GLASS are a few of the great features on this 2013 Edge. This vehicle is an accident free trade in that includes winter tires on rims.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (DH)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

