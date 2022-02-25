Menu
2013 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8449239
  • Stock #: 22ES136A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0DUD74238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Escape is a one owner, local trade in that comes accident free. It includes FordPass Connect, remote start, rear view camera, roof rails, tonneau cover, heated front seats, dual power heated mirrors, and many more great features. 22ES136A (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

