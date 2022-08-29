Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

290,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

290,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9083320
  • Stock #: 22r702a
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F8XDGB49214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Stone Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22r702a
  • Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Explorer is a one owner, AS IS trade in that comes accident free. It includes a reverse sensing system, a luxury seating package, power tilt/telescoping heated steering wheel, technology package, dual panel moonroof, rear seat DVD players, class III trailer tow package, and many more great features. 22R702A (JW)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

