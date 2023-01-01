Menu
2013 Ford F-150

324,000 KM

Details

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

FX4

2013 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

324,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510308
  • Stock #: 23T611A
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF8DFC30414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Trimmed
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23T611A
  • Mileage 324,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 F150 is an as is, one owner, local trade in that includes a remote start system, rear view camera, power heated and cooled front seats, FX luxury package, power adjustable pedals, tailgate lift assist w/step, trailer brake controller, a navigation system and many more great features. 23T611A (NL)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

