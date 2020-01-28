Menu
2013 Ford F-150

XL | 4X2 | Tie Down Hooks

2013 Ford F-150

XL | 4X2 | Tie Down Hooks

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4585869
  • Stock #: 19T593D
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM0DKF07169
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PICK UP BOX TIE DOWN HOOKS, SPARE TIRE LOCK, TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST, REMOVABLE TAILGATE WITH LOCK, FIXED INTERVAL WIPERS, FRONT/REAR ARGENT BUMPERS, FRONT POWER POINTS & HEAVY DUTY SHOCKS are a few of the great features on this 2013 F150. This is vehicle is an accident free trade in.


﻿Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians

- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!

- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

