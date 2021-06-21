Menu
2013 Ford F-150

262,500 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XT Chrome Supercrew 4X4

2013 Ford F-150

XT Chrome Supercrew 4X4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

262,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7505733
  • Stock #: 21T476B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET6DFD14207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T476B
  • Mileage 262,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Bluetooth, Display Centre, Outside Temperature and Compass, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, Rear Privacy Glass, Tailgate Lift Assist, Tow Hooks, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack, Manual A/C and many more great features on this 2013 F150 at Leslie Motors. The truck is accident free. 21T476B (TP)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

