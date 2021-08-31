Menu
2013 Ford F-150

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8070409
  • Stock #: 21T867A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET6DKF23633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

Vehicle Features

SUPERCREW 4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

