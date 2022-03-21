Menu
2013 Ford F-150

261,000 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

FX4

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

261,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801384
  • Stock #: 22T235D
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET0DFC74994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Bucket
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 F150 is an AS IS trade in. It includes a remote start system, heated & cooled front seats, rear view camera, HID headlights, power adjustable pedals, power sliding rear window, tailgate lift assist and many more great features. 22T235D (DV)

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

