Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9419695
  • Stock #: 22T1004A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8DFD51145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Gem Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T1004A
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 F150 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes a remote keyless entry, heavy duty shocks, pickup box tie down hooks, rear privacy glass, tailgate lift assist with removable lock, tow hooks, trailer towing package and many more great features. 22T1004A (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 242,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 25,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE
 18,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory