2013 Ford F-350

264,000 KM

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9327487
  • Stock #: 22941A
  • VIN: 1FD8W3H66DEA06515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vermillion Red
  • Interior Colour STEEL CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This 2013 F350 is an accident free trade in. It includes manual air conditioning, heavy duty shocks, front/rear stabilizer bar, front power points, day/night rear view mirror, dual beam headlamps, roof clearance lights, trailer brake controller and many more great features. 22941A (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

